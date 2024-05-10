Miami PD Patrol Car Swerves on Highway, Internal Affairs Reviewing

Play video content TMZ.com

The sight of a Miami Police Department patrol car swerving on a highway early Thursday morning made another motorist record the dangerous scene ... which is prompting an investigation.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows the clearly marked police vehicle driving on the Florida turnpike, and repeatedly drifting into the shoulder over the course of 20 miles, we're told.

Check out the clip ... the driver can't seem to keep the vehicle in a straight line and regularly corrects course -- though the adjustments never appear to last for very long. At times, the car is remarkably close to the center divider, but never hits it.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... the vehicle -- emblazoned with the word "sergeant" on the side -- was driving about 70 or 80 miles per hour while swerving around 12:30 AM Thursday.

Our source says the concerned citizen called 911 twice, and the non-emergency number for Dade County ... and a rep for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says Florida Highway Patrol put out two BOLO -- Be on the Lookout -- bulletins about the car.