Jermall Charlo Arrested For DWI ... After Lamborghini Crash

Star boxer Jermall Charlo was arrested in Texas on Monday night ... after cops claimed he crashed his Lamborghini Urus while intoxicated.

A spokesperson for the Pearland Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... Charlo, riding in his red Lambo, and another car were involved in a collision at around 6:41 PM -- but after a verbal argument between the two drivers ensued, Charlo left the scene, which cops say is a no-no.

When authorities attempted to pull him over, they say Charlo ignored their sirens ... until he was boxed in by cops at a red light roughly a mile away from the accident area.

Cops say they arrested the 33-year-old at the scene ... and when they administered sobriety tests at the jail a short time later -- he showed signs of intoxication.

Charlo was ultimately booked on three separate misdemeanor charges -- DWI with a BAC of greater than .15, fleeing a police officer, and leaving the scene of a crash involving $200 of damage or more.

Charlo's attorney, Kent Schaffer, tells us drugs were not involved -- saying, "Jermall has been in training. He has not been using any type of drugs."

Schaffer added that it's his understanding that his client and the others involved in the crash were not injured.

"We are optimistic that there will be a good solution," Schaffer said.

Charlo -- the 33-0 twin brother of boxing star Jermell Charlo -- last fought in November 2023, when he beat Jose Benvidez Jr. by decision.