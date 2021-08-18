Christina Haack's New $10 Million Mansion in Orange County Looks Amazing

Christina Haack just dropped more than $10 million on a brand new mansion in Orange County ... and the place is palatial.

Ya gotta see Christina's new digs in Dana Point ... it's 6,084-square feet of luxury, decked out with a movie theater, game room and backyard with panoramic views of the Pacific. If scenery's not you're thing, there's also a pool, spa and fire pit back there.

The estate is tucked away in a gated community and it's got 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with indoor and outdoor dining areas and a chef's kitchen.

The "Flip or Flop" star closed the deal on her new pad July 7, throwing down a cool $10.3 million.

Our sources tell us Christina is making updates to the house to personalize it to her aesthetic ... and we're told she's mostly focusing on the kitchen and bathrooms.

TMZ broke the story ... Christina recently unloaded the Newport Beach home she shared with her ex-husband Ant Antsead for $5.35 million, and at the time, our sources told us she wanted to move closer to the coast and find a place with an ocean view.