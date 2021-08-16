Christina Haack Posts and Deletes Possible Engagement Ring Pic

Christina Haack is dropping hints she's engaged to her new boyfriend ... because she posted and then quickly deleted a photo showing a ring on THAT finger.

Here's the deal ... Christina posted a picture Sunday on her social media, showing her on a yacht with her new man, real estate agent Joshua Hall, and a massive rock on her left ring finger.

The 'Flip or Flop' star quickly deleted the OG pic and replaced it with a similar picture where there's no ring in sight.

It certainly looks like Christina's celebrating something, she's drinking out of a champagne flute and her man's mother is in tow.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you know ... Christina and Josh went public with their relationship at the beginning of July ... so an engagement would be pretty quick.

TMZ broke the story ... Christina and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, finalized their divorce back in June, and she walked away with ownership of 5 properties, a Range Rover and a Bentley, plus her wedding ring.

Now it looks like another ring might be entering the picture.

We reached out to a rep for Christina, and they had no comment on a potential engagement.