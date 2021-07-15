Christina Haack Gets Houses & Wedding Ring in Divorce with Ant Anstead

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have already moved on to new relationships following their divorce ... and now we know what goodies they're bringing with them.

TMZ's obtained new legal docs showing the division of property among the ex-couple, which show the "Flip or Flop" star got to maintain ownership of 4 California properties and one in Tennessee.

According to the docs ... Christina also got a Range Rover and a Bentley, and got to keep her wedding ring.

Ant's walking away with 100 percent ownership of his businesses -- including a media production company -- and SEVEN vehicles ... a Range Rover, Land Rover, 2019 Lotus Type 62, Alfa Romeo Tipo, 1958 Porsche, Ford Mustang and a Comet.

As we previously told you ... Christina and Ant's divorce was finalized last month, and the 2 will be sharing custody of their 1-year-old son, Hudson. Neither has to fork over any dough for child or spousal support either.

Since the divorce news, the exes have revealed they are both dating someone else already.