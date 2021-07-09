Christina Haack Says She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom Before Meeting New BF

Christina Haack's new relationship is all thanks to smoking TOAD venom -- an experience that helped her re-center, figure things out ... and land a new man.

The "Flip or Flop" star revealed she's got a new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, who she says she met in the spring when she was in a "state of fear or fight-or-flight" and after she smoked toad venom to get rid of her anxiety. Anyway, they immediately hit it off.

Haack says the trippy experience helped her "reset" her brain and brought her into a better headspace ... something she credits to being able to work on finding love once again.

Christina also addressed her haters, who took shots at the mother of 3 getting back into the dating world so soon, saying ... "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want."

Like we told you ... Christina and her ex, Ant Anstead, announced they were separating in September, before she filed for a divorce a few months later. It was finalized just last month.

They first linked up in 2017 while she and her "Flip or Flop" costar, Tarek El Moussa, were going through their own split at the time.