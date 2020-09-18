Christina and Ant Antstead Split

Breaking News

Christina and Ant Anstead are done after less than two years of marriage ... she says they are separating.

The "Christina on the Coast" star announced the split Friday, saying she and Ant "made the difficult decision to separate."

She adds ... "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

Christina and Ant started dating way back in October 2017, and they tied the knot in a super-secret wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018, going with a "winter wonderland" theme for the nuptials.

The former couple welcomed their first child a little over a year ago, a baby boy named Hudson London Anstead.

Ant, who hosts "Wheeler Dealers," is now Christina's second famous ex ... she was previously married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and they enjoyed tons of success together before an extremely public split in 2016 that ultimately led to a nasty 2018 divorce.

It's unclear what led to the split, but Ant last posted about Christina on social media Aug. 2, explaining how he drives her crazy by wishing her a happy anniversary every single Sunday.

