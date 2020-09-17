Tarek El Moussa Down to Do New Show with Fiancee Heather Ray Young

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tarek El Moussa is a glutton for punishment -- at least that's what HE joked as he revealed he'd love to work side-by-side with wife-to-be, Heather Rae Young.

The "Flipping 101" star joined "TMZ Live" Thursday, and said, yeah ... he's down to walk that familiar path again of shooting a TV show with his spouse. He told us Heather -- who's on the Netflix show "Selling Sunset" -- tends to be with him nearly 24/7, anyway, so why not do a show with her?

Well, naysayers would probably remind Tarek about his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" costar, Christina Anstead. They enjoyed incredible success together before a very public 2016 split that ultimately led to their 2018 divorce.

To their immense credit, they not only remained friends but also costars. That being said, Tarek says shooting a show as spouses did NOT lead to their divorce ... so he's not worried about working with Heather.

Christina, of course, has more than moved on. She and Ant Anstead welcomed a baby boy a little over a year ago.