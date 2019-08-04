'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Hit for $120k in Home Heist

Exclusive TMZ

Christine Quinn from the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset" had a rude homecoming from a trip abroad -- someone got into her home and made off with six-figures worth of pricey jewelry.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Christine returned to her Bev Hills pad a few days ago and noticed her entire jewelry collection -- including expensive watches -- had been swiped from her safe.

We're told cops have little to go on, but here's what Christine knows for sure -- the suspect made off with more than $120,000 worth of her stuff!!! We're also told the only person who was supposed to have access to Christine's crib was the housekeeper, and there was no sign of forced entry.

LAPD's now investigating, but so far, there are no suspects.

