'Stranger Things' Stars Blow Netflix Cash On Romantic Italy Trip

Can The Russians Find Us In Italy?!

Backgrid

Forget the Upside Down, real-life "Stranger Things" couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are blowing some of that hard-earned Netflix cash on an Italian vacay ... without their kiddie costars.

Just weeks after season 3 dropped, the actors who play Nancy and Jonathan on the show jetted off to the Amalfi Coast to hang at the Giffoni Film Festival.

The two were spotted in a gelato shop ... which is concerning because the MIND FLAYER LIKES IT COLD, OMG!!!!!

Natalia and Charlie went public with their relationship back in 2017 ... and it seems their off-screen relationship is heating up at the same pace as their characters on-screen.

On-screen, they've been through a lot together ... finding Will Byers, battling demodogs and trying to expose a diabolical Russian plot while working for the Hawkins Post.