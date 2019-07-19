San Diego Comic-Con Attendees Go All Out With Cosplay

Comic-Con 2019 is in full swing down in San Diego ... where attendees are showing off their imagination and dedication with some seriously sweet costumes!!!

If you're missing out on the action, don't worry ... we've got you covered with the coolest cosplay looks ... including fan favorites like "Stranger Things" and some timeless classics like "The Simpsons" and "Star Trek" ... plus all the super heroes and movie characters you can handle!

These folks may look nerdy ... but their super fashion sense is outta this world. Click through the gallery and check out the cosplay in all its sweet, sweet glory.