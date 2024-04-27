Harry Jowsey Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Play video content

Harry Jowsey made a startling announcement Friday ... telling his huge following he's got skin cancer -- and using the diagnosis as a teachable moment.

The reality television phenom took to TikTok to break the news ... telling his fans a dermatologist checked him out recently and found out he had a cancerous growth on his shoulder.

HJ makes it clear he's going to be just fine, and he's getting great medical care ... but, encourages people to lather on the sunscreen with summer just around the corner.

Jowsey says people need to go get their skin checked too ... admitting he had the growth on his shoulder for a year or two and yet he had no idea it was cancerous.

Several of Jowsey's famous friends -- and former "Dancing with the Stars" costars -- reached out to him in the comments section of the video ... including Ariana Madix who mentioned her run-in with skin cancer.

Jowsey was just spotted at Coachella a couple weeks ago ... so, hearing he's dealing with cancer too served as a bit of a shock to his many fans who showed their support as well.