Harry Jowsey Shares His List of Celeb Crushes on 'Verified' Podcast

Play video content TMZ Verified Podcast

Harry Jowsey may not be dating Khloe Kardashian, but there are other fish in the sea ... and he's got his eyes on a few of them.

The "Too Hot to Handle" star sat down on the "TMZ Verified" Podcast and talked about a list of celebs he would love a shot with ... now that Khloe K is off the table, of course.

Harry says, he's already tried to DM actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, but he was quickly shot down ... and, he may have a thing for singers 'cause he has also messaged Brazilian artist, Anitta.

And, the list goes on ... other celebs on his radar include actress Madelyn Cline and rapper Saweetie.

Play video content TMZ.com

ICYMI, the last time we caught up with him, he denied dating Khloe Kardashian ... despite folks speculating the two exchanged Instagram messages.

He made it clear that he tried to DM her once but deleted it ... Khloe also came out, saying any dating rumors about her and Harry were absolutely not true.