Alleged Diddy Victim Speaks Out, 'I Was Screaming, Telling Him to Stop'

One of the men suing Diddy is telling his story on camera for the first time ... describing the alleged rape he claims went down after a white party in the Hamptons.

The man is suing anonymously -- and just filed an amendment to the suit he first filed back in October ... claiming he was hired to work security at one of Diddy's parties in 2007, and at some point, Diddy offered him a drink which he alleges was laced with something.

Concealing his face and voice, the alleged victim told CNN, "The first drink started to have some effect on me, and I just thought, 'Wow, these are really strong drinks. It wasn't until the 2nd drink, and it was already too late, that I realized there was something wrong with the drinks."

Once he was incapacitated, he claims Diddy forced him into an SUV, and began sodomizing him. He says, "I was screaming, telling him to stop. It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing, and he seemed to be disconnected from it."

Now, the amended lawsuit, filed by the alleged victim's attorney Tony Buzbee, contains 2 major changes from the original filing. First, he initially claimed the Hamptons party happened in 2006, but now says it was 2007.

Secondly, in his first filing, he said he never got married due to the trauma of the rape -- but in the new filing he says he "was married at the time and was too ashamed to tell his wife after suffering through the assault."

Diddy's attorneys tell us, "After Buzbee was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr. Combs, and after public records showed that -- contrary to his allegations -- there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, Buzbee amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and wholly different year."