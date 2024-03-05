'LiB' Star Jessica Vestal Shared PDA with Harry Jowsey in Mexico Last Year

Jessica Vestal seems to have found a new love on a completely different Netflix show with a new reality star -- and that'd be Harry Jowsey ... who she got hot and heavy with last year.

Here's the deal ... nobody knew who this woman was until the latest season of 'Love is Blind' -- in which she stars -- came out this month ... which is why these photos of Jessica and Harry cuddling up in Mexico from this past September completely flew under the radar.

As you can see ... the 'LiB' star and the "Too Hot to Handle" star were out in the water in Tulum in September -- when these pics were taken -- and yes, they look like a couple.

The reason this is interesting now ... well, Jessica is all of a sudden relevant in 2024, seeing how she was passed on in the pods -- but has remained a lingering presence this season.

"Love is Blind" has been teasing her return to shake things up -- and she herself has even been making the media rounds lately to suggest she is, in fact, dating somebody from the reality world ... without disclosing exactly who. She said as much to Nick Viall last week.

While Jessica was spotted at LAX a couple weeks ago with fellow 'LiB' costar Johnny McIntyre -- that sighting might've been a red herring in terms of romance ... because she looked way more involved with Harry here on the beach. Granted, this was months ago.

Considering these were taken all the way back in September ... it's hard to say if she's still with Harry or not -- we haven't seen any evidence recently of them being linked.

With that said ... it wouldn't surprise us if they go public as a couple in the near future.

One other thing about this little Mexico outing -- there are rumblings this may have gone down during filming for yet another Netflix series that throws a bunch of their reality TV castoffs together in one big pot (similar to "Bachelor in Paradise") called "Perfect Match."

They already aired Season 1 of that last year, and announced a new season was in the works ... and considering the crossover effect happening here, it may well have been for that.

Time will tell, we suppose, if Harry's the dude Jessica's seeing these days. He has appeared to be leaning into the fact he's into "MILFs" on his social media ... so all the dots are kinda connecting at this point.

If they are actually together ... that'd certainly be the curveball nobody saw coming.

We'll say this -- they certainly suit each other. Both are smoking hot, and if Jessica is already on to the next Netflix show ... we suppose it's better things didn't work out with Jimbo.