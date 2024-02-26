'Love Is Blind' Stars Jessica Vestal & Johnny McIntyre at Airport Together

Play video content TMZ.com

Jessica Vestal and Johnny McIntyre from 'Love Is Blind' linked up in real life at the airport ... which may prove to be a big twist, 'cause they never really crossed paths on the show.

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ, that shows the two Netflix stars -- who did not interact on the reality series from what we know, whether in the pods or outside of them -- walking through a terminal at LAX Sunday morning ... where they were shoulder-to-shoulder.

While them popping up at LAX together might raise eyebrows among some -- there's no direct evidence here that they're actually a couple or romantically involved ... aka, no PDA.

The noticeable absence here, of course, is Johnny's fiancée, Amy Cortés, whom he selected in the pods ... and who have gone on to be a fan-fave couple so far in the show.

For those who haven't tuned in yet ... Johnny got on bended knee for Amy, despite never seeing her in person ... which is the whole concept of the show. They've actually emerged as the season's strongest couple, routinely showering each other with love and PDA.

Their only hiccup ... a disagreement over birth control, since Johnny is not ready to be a dad.

Jessica, on the other hand, wasn't as lucky as Johnny in the pods. She famously exited the experiment after her would-be boo, Jimmy Presnell, decided to pursue Chelsea Blackwell instead (the Megan Fox girl). Remember, he notably freaked out after learning Jessica was a single mom ... and she was technically bounced off the show after that.

Of course, they've been teasing her return these past few episodes.

Sadly, the "Love Is Blind" season 6 finale doesn't drop until March 6 -- so we'll have to wait and see if Johnny and Amy actually make it to the wedding altar. In fact ... an update for Jessica might not even come until the reunion drops, which won't be here until March 13.