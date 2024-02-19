'Love Is Blind' Contestant Dragged For Saying She Looks Like Megan Fox

A contestant on "Love Is Blind" is getting dragged for saying she looks like Megan Fox ... 'cause the internet doesn't see the resemblance, and neither does her TV fiancé.

In the latest season of the hit Netflix dating show ... Chelsea Blackwell -- one of the ladies featured as moving out of the pods -- casually reveals Megan is her celeb doppelgänger ... which piques the interest of the man she's conversing with through a wall, Jimmy Presnell.

Of course, Chelsea and Jimmy can't see each other as they converse at first -- that's the whole premise behind 'LiB' -- and at one point, they start talking about their appearances when Chelsea asks Jimmy if he ever gets told he looks like a celebrity.

Jimmy says, "Yeah, I do" ... before Chelsea tells him she often gets compared to "one person" during her job as a flight attendant.

Chelsea made sure to note she doesn't see the resemblance beyond sharing dark hair and blue eyes, warning Jimmy not to get excited before saying ... "It's uh, I don't even know if it's MGK's wife or his girlfriend."

Jimmy perks up and asks ... "Megan Fox? You're saying you look like Megan Fox?" He smiles and asks Chelsea, "I mean ... can we get married?"

However, when Chelsea and Jimmy finally come face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged in their pods, he admits to the cameras ... "She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked."

Now, the internet is having a field day at the couple's expense ... blasting Chelsea for bringing up the Fox comparison and ripping Jimmy for seemingly popping the question based off that alone.

Some folks are giving Chelsea the benefit of the doubt and twisting themselves into knots saying there is some resemblance -- but the general consensus online seems to be ... there's no way Chelsea is a Megan Fox look-alike, not by a long shot.

For his part, Jimmy says on the show ... "At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that."

Chelsea told Access Hollywood that producers cut out Jimmy's celeb doppelgänger ... she says he told her he looks like NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

Meanwhile, the girl Jimbo ended up passing on in picking Chelsea is an absolute smoke show -- Ms. Jessica Vestal.

They're already teasing bringing her back to show Jimmy what he missed out on.