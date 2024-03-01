Jessica Vestal Teases New Romance With Unexpected 'Love Is Blind' Costar

Play video content The Viall Files

Jessica Vestal may have found love after all -- but it ain't with the dude who passed on her in the pods ... at least that's what she's saying now.

The 'Love Is Blind' star -- who exited after Jimmy Presnell chose Chelsea Blackwell (AKA the Megan Fox girl) over her -- gave an interesting update on her love life while appearing on Nick Viall's podcast this week ... namely, that she's dating someone from the show.

Though the single mom didn't name names ... she did say that she's "trying to sort things out" with her fellow cast members. She did hint that fans probably already know the identity of her new boo -- reminding viewers she "had another strong connection" in the pods.

This must have been something that happened off-camera ... because there was no other dude she was shown flirting with or connecting with in the pods. It was just Jimmy.

The cat might be out of the bag at this point on who her new lover is.. We broke the story ... Jessica was spotted out in L.A. over the weekend, with one of her season 6 costars.

In our video, Jessica was seen walking shoulder to shoulder through an LAX terminal with castmate Johnny McIntyre. -- who she never appeared with on 'LiB.' Also, Jessica's airport outfit included the same pink top and jeans combo she wore for her 'Viall Files' interview.

Now before we jump to conclusions -- there is no definitive evidence Johnny is Jessica's new suitor. They didn't show PDA at the airport -- but based on her description of the type of dude she likes ... it's kinda adding up, Johnny fits the bill.

Of course, Johnny's current season 6 fiancée, Amy Cortés, whom he picked in the pods, was noticeably absent at the airport outing ... which is telling on how things may shake out.

All eyes are sure to be on the 'LIB' finale next week, as Johnny and Amy are heading to the wedding altar. It'll be interesting to see if Johnny and Amy actually say "I do" -- and what ends up happening at the reunion ... which won't air for another couple weeks.

