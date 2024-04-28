Miranda Lambert -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Miranda Lambert's looks over the years will upstage you all!

Here is a 23-year-old version of the country star and blue-eyed beauty taking on the Stagecoach Music Festival back in 2007 (left). This marked Stagecoach's first year, and Miranda knocked it out of the park!

And, 17 years later ... Mrs. Lambert's been prepping her vocals for the desert dryness -- grinning and dazzling from ear to ear at the 2024 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame show (right).

The crowd's been putting their hands together for Miranda all weekend long while she headlines Stagecoach, but the question here is ...