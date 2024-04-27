April 2024 Hot Shots ... Celebs Ripped And Ready For Summer!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
April Hot Shots ... Celebs Ripped And Ready For Summer!

If there's one sure thing April brought ... it's a plethora of celebs out under the sunshine, lookin' mighty damn fine! Hollywood was blooming with excitement all month long, with stars eager to strip down and parade their bangin' bods heading into summer!

Kylie Jenner and Teyana Taylor donned eye-popping orange bikinis on vacay, Chloe Bailey also slipped into an orange set showcasing her beautiful curves in a cabana, and although David Beckham wasn't outdoors, he clearly is summer-ready ... case in point, his shredded gym selfie!

You're one step closer to summer! Drool over our hot shots gallery of celebs heating up heading into the hot months 😜.

