Dudes In The Shower ... Hollywood Drenched In Steamy Selfies!

California was definitely hit with a few good April showers this year ... but as the warmer weather washes over the West Coast, we are bubbling up some of Hollywood's hottest dudes soaking in some showers of their own to scrub that wet weather from your memories!

Steamy at sixty, John Stamos looked back at it while rinsing off on vacay, Iman Shumpert gave a glimpse of his athletic build as he freshened up ... and hit the shower like Maluma who's always down to flaunt his fit physique!