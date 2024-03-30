Ballin' Celeb Hot Shots ... March Madness!

The celebs marched right into the month with sexy shots nearly blowing out the scoreboard! Social media was packed with Hollywood playing their most revealing pics ... clearly the famous folks got MAD GAME!

Take your seats and keep your eyes on key players like Hailey Bieber who bounced up on the feed in a red-hot bikini, Meg Thee Stallion scored hella points and likes with her sweltering mirror selfie, and Sommer Ray shared a buzzer-beating shot showcasing her toned buns!