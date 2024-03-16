Stars Go Big In Dubai ... Just Dune It!
3/16/2024 12:01 AM PT
From the skyline to shoreline, Dubai is a vacay hot spot for the stars. Enjoy riding through these sandy shots and views for days with a bougie trip to Dubai! The sky's the limit when you're rich and famous ...
A happy Will Smith snapped a selfie at the top of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Ayesha and Steph Curry brought camel-chicness to the 'gram during a magical camel ride through the desert, and leave it to Liam Hemsworth to ignore the "no flex zone" in the dunes!
Soak up the souks and skyscrapers with our opulent gallery of celebs vacaying in the United Arab Emirates!