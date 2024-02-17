Celebs Vacaying In Aspen ... Say It Ain't Snow!

It's vacay season year-round when you're a Hollywood big-shot, and this year's Winter hotspot definitely comes with a price tag: ASPEN ... known for its bougie boutiques, fancy schmancy restaurants and posh people hittin' the slopes HARD! Come get lost in these thaw-dropping shots!

Billionaire Kim Kardashian and sis Kendall Jenner know what's up -- blowing kisses to their snowman in the fluffy powpow, while Aspen home-owner, Mauricio Umansky, shredded some gnar shirtless and Lele Pons and Anitta skied and sipped on some bubbly in terry cloth towels ... Pinkies up!