Celebs Vacaying In Aspen ... Say It Ain't Snow!
2/17/2024 12:01 AM PT
It's vacay season year-round when you're a Hollywood big-shot, and this year's Winter hotspot definitely comes with a price tag: ASPEN ... known for its bougie boutiques, fancy schmancy restaurants and posh people hittin' the slopes HARD! Come get lost in these thaw-dropping shots!
Billionaire Kim Kardashian and sis Kendall Jenner know what's up -- blowing kisses to their snowman in the fluffy powpow, while Aspen home-owner, Mauricio Umansky, shredded some gnar shirtless and Lele Pons and Anitta skied and sipped on some bubbly in terry cloth towels ... Pinkies up!
Plow into our gallery of celebs livin' the good life and havin' snow much fun in Aspen!