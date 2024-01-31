2024 Hot Shots ... Soggy Stars For Not So Dry January!

Dry January? My a** ... so says these stars sunning themselves during idyllic getaways far and wide.

Sure, alcohol doesn't have to be involved ... as long as there's a whole lot of sea water, it's a good time! Just check out Tia Mowry ... knee-deep in the Thai waters, proudly showcasing her bottom.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were wet and wild in Dubai, while Cody Simpson gave us a glimpse of those ripplin' muscles floatin' poolside through the beginning of 2024. Jealous? Us? Nah!!

Diplo was marching to the beat of his own drum ... swapping out the soaring temps for an icy Antarctic plunge. IYDK, cold water therapy has many benefits, such as pain relief and boosting mental health, so Diplo is clearly leading by example.