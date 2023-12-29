2023 Hot Shots 365 Days Of Sexy Stars!

2023 was the year of slaying, and the famous folks of Hollywood brought a plethora of sexy shots and were NOT playing ... what better way to review the year than to highlight all the jaw-dropping direct-to-consumer content?!

The stars were preppin' the gravy train all month long and arrived just in the knick of time to stuff you with some holiday goodies ... there was a high probability of your buttons poppin' with all the hot leftovers being served!

Ditching their costumes and heating things up with sweet tricks and treats all of October, the spooky season called for chills and thrills with celebrities bringing nothing more than their skin and bones!

The celebs were fallin' so hard and baring it all this fall with some savory snaps ... not bundling up for NOBODY! Fall foliage hit the ground running, and the stars were here to keep you nice 'n toasty!

The stars took one last summer dip by flooding your feeds with some sexy selfies in Hollywood, and with a new school year kickin' off, it was highly recommended to grab your pads and take notes from the stars' promiscuous pics!

July proved to be quite the "Hot Celeb Summer" with bangin' bods and fit physiques stripping down to their most revealing swimwear in the scorching outdoors. Their sexy silhouettes were for sure burning in your memory during the dog days of summer!

Bringing the heat the entire month of June, Hollywood was feeling themselves and couldn't help but toss their sultry selfies up on socials. With tropical bikini shots to bare-skinned babes posted up, there was absolutely no holding back from these stars lookin' like a summer snack!

The stars were ready like no other for summer 2023 to pop off and geared up for the hot days and sunny rays with hot shots by the water and skin-baring selfies ... showin' off their tums and bums!

Looking nothing like an (April) Fool, the entire month was consumed with blissful celebs heating up and heading into summer with hot shots by the water, making their followers drool!

March was swarmed with buzzer-beating shots from the stars -- making social media a packed venue! With hella traveling and lots of knockout IG posts, the stars did not hold back from bringing their A-game!

Since it was a shorter month, the celebs felt it was only necessary to shed (many) layers and help get you to spring. From lingerie ladies to bikini babes, there's no question the stars raised the frisk factor during Frisky February!

January may have had a nip to the air but the stars still managed to heat things up and set the stage for 2023 ... the month flooded social media with some thirst-quenching content ... making it a not-so-dry January!