SI Swimsuit Model Olivia Ponton Called In Joe Burrow Burglary, Cops Say

Olivia Ponton -- a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who boasts nearly eight million followers on TikTok -- was the one who reported the burglary at Joe Burrow's Ohio home to cops ... this according to a police report, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the documents, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office wrote Ponton called in the break-in at around 8:14 PM -- as 28-year-old Burrow was in the middle of his "Monday Night Football" clash with the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

Ponton, the docs state, told officers that when she pulled up to the Cincinnati-area residence, she noticed a "shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked." According to the report, Ponton phoned her mother, who then called in the matter to cops.

Police audio reveals Olivia's mom, Diane, told dispatch on the call, "[Olivia] is wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should be going outside." Ponton herself later could be heard in a separate call adding, "Someone broke into my house ... It’s like completely messed up."

It's unclear exactly why Ponton was there ... although the HCSO docs state she "is employed by Mr. Burrow." Cops added in the report that she gave authorities on the scene "a non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing."

The docs state authorities were interviewing neighbors and combing through any surveillance footage to try to identify suspects. An investigation remains ongoing.