NFL Issues Security Alert To Teams After Mahomes, Kelce Home Burglaries

The NFL is putting its players on notice ... warning them this week to be on high alert following the burglaries at the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In his report, Pelissero stated one other NFL player, Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Linval Joseph, was actually another recent victim of the suspected operation.

Pelissero reported the league is advising its players to beef up their security systems, hide their valuables ... and stay off social media when traveling away from their houses.

As for the crimes, they reportedly stem from a South American group that has developed a system of finding athletes' addresses, surveilling the places, and then hitting them when the occupants are gone.

Play video content 11/13/24 Kansas City Chiefs

"It's legit," Pelissero said one source close to the situation told him. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."