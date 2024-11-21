NFL Issues Security Alert To Teams After Mahomes, Kelce Home Burglaries
The NFL is putting its players on notice ... warning them this week to be on high alert following the burglaries at the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
The league issued a memo to all 32 of its teams on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, after it determined the crimes that took place at the Kansas City Chiefs stars' mansions last month appeared to be the work of a larger group of skilled individuals who have burgled homes throughout the nation this year.
In his report, Pelissero stated one other NFL player, Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Linval Joseph, was actually another recent victim of the suspected operation.
Pelissero reported the league is advising its players to beef up their security systems, hide their valuables ... and stay off social media when traveling away from their houses.
As for the crimes, they reportedly stem from a South American group that has developed a system of finding athletes' addresses, surveilling the places, and then hitting them when the occupants are gone.
"It's legit," Pelissero said one source close to the situation told him. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."
Kelce has not yet commented on the burglary at his Kansas estate ... but Mahomes called the one at his Missouri manor "frustrating" and "disappointing."