Patrick Mahomes' Mom Supports Trump At Chiefs Game, Wears MAGA Hat
Patrick Mahomes' mom is making it clear who she's voting for in Tuesday's presidential election ... she rocked a MAGA hat to her son's game -- and shared a very pro-Trump message to go along with it.
Randi Mahomes pulled up to Arrowhead Stadium for Patrick's "Monday Night Football" tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... donning a Chiefs sweatshirt, some light blue jeans and a red "Make America Great Again" hat.
Exclusive to @outkick: Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes @tootgail, with a special message for America on Election Eve: “Make America great again, let’s do it!” pic.twitter.com/9JkGjZicjw— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2024 @ClayTravis
Once she got into her suite seats -- she filmed a video message in the get-up ... making it known she's hoping Donald Trump beats out Kamala Harris this week.
"Make America great again," she told the camera. "Let's do it!"
She added a cheer and small dance to close out the vid.
She's, of course, not the only Mahomes who's shared some pro-Trump sentiments in the leadup to Tuesday's election ... Patrick's wife's recent social media activity has sure made it seem like she's casting her POTUS vote for DT.
For Patrick's part, he's said he won't publicly endorse a candidate ... although he did tell media members back in September that he hoped all of his fans would register to vote, "do their own research, and then make the best decision for them and their family."