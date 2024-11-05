Patrick Mahomes' Mom Supports Trump At Chiefs Game, Wears MAGA Hat

Patrick Mahomes' mom is making it clear who she's voting for in Tuesday's presidential election ... she rocked a MAGA hat to her son's game -- and shared a very pro-Trump message to go along with it.

Randi Mahomes pulled up to Arrowhead Stadium for Patrick's "Monday Night Football" tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... donning a Chiefs sweatshirt, some light blue jeans and a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

Exclusive to @outkick: Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes @tootgail, with a special message for America on Election Eve: “Make America great again, let’s do it!” pic.twitter.com/9JkGjZicjw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2024 @ClayTravis

Once she got into her suite seats -- she filmed a video message in the get-up ... making it known she's hoping Donald Trump beats out Kamala Harris this week.

"Make America great again," she told the camera. "Let's do it!"

She added a cheer and small dance to close out the vid.

She's, of course, not the only Mahomes who's shared some pro-Trump sentiments in the leadup to Tuesday's election ... Patrick's wife's recent social media activity has sure made it seem like she's casting her POTUS vote for DT.

