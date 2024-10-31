Patrick Mahomes Says Bringing WNBA Team To Kansas City A 'No-Brainer'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are leading the charge to get a WNBA team in Kansas City ... and the Chiefs superstar explained his reasoning behind the pursuit on Thursday -- calling it a "no-brainer."

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback confirmed his plans to bring a women's basketball team to the City of Fountains during a press conference on Thursday ... noting the WNBA's recent success is appealing.

"It's kind of a no-brainer," Mahomes said.

"To try to get a WNBA team in Kansas City to this fan base -- you see it if you talk about University of Kansas basketball, the Chiefs, or whatever it is -- the city of Kansas City is going to come out and they're gonna fill the stadium."

Mahomes -- who signed a $450 million deal with the Chiefs -- praised his wife for bringing a pro women's soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to the area ... and the organization has been off to a hot start, reaching its second postseason since it was created in 2021.

So, why not basketball??

"Let's try to get a WNBA team in here as well with that same ownership group," Mahomes added. "They've done the Current the right way, and I want to continue to work with them to take that next step and get a WNBA team here."

Mahomes also has a minority stake in the Royals ... and joined the ownership group for the MLS' Sporting Kansas City as well.

The W continues to grow ... with two expansion teams already slated to debut in the next few years.