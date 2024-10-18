Patrick Mahomes Sr. Told Cops Arrest Would 'F*** With' Son, Cost Chiefs Super Bowl

Play video content

Patrick Mahomes Sr. tried to use his son's name to get out of his DWI stop earlier this year ... with police video -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- showing the elder Mahomes tell cops multiple times that an arrest would likely cost the Chiefs star and his team Super Bowl LVIII.

It all happened back on Feb. 3 -- after authorities in Tyler, Texas pulled over Mahomes Sr. following allegations he was driving a white four-door Genesis that didn't have updated registration.

Initially, Mahomes Sr. -- wearing a hat with his son's branding on it as well as a "Kansas City Vs. Everybody" sweatshirt -- was cooperative and cordial with cops. The police video shows he handed over all of the information and paperwork that officers wanted -- and he even passed along an open can of Coors Light that he had in his center console cupholder.

You can see in the footage, he also admitted to drinking "a couple beers" prior to getting behind the wheel -- and during ensuing field sobriety testing, he remained polite.

However, once cops slapped the cuffs on him after he seemed to stumble his way through the tests ... his demeanor notably shifted.

Mahomes Sr. can be heard on the officer's body camera asking, "Are y'all serious?" ... before he told them, "I'm supposed to be going to the Super Bowl to watch my son play football, and this is what we're doing?"

Seconds later, after he was placed into a squad car ... he made repeated pleas for cops to let him go for the sake of his son and the quarterback's upcoming Feb. 11 championship game against the 49ers.

"Can I say one thing?" Mahomes Sr. asked. "My son is getting ready to play in the f***ing Super Bowl, OK? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you. I've had some drinks. But he can't have this right now. Listen, this can't happen."

Mahomes Sr. can be heard telling his arresting officer minutes later, "Dude. This is crazy. My son is getting ready to play in the f***ing Super Bowl and I'm doing interviews -- five or six a day. And then, now, this s***'s going to be on the news which is going to f*** with him, and it's probably going to f*** him up."

"And he probably won't win the Super Bowl. But that's fine. If that's what y'all want to do, that's good."

Despite all of Mahomes Sr.'s efforts, law enforcement still took him to a nearby jail ... where officials alleged blood tests showed he had a BAC of .23.

The 54-year-old was ultimately released hours after the arrest ... and he did attend the Big Game in Las Vegas later that week, where he was able to see his son beat San Francisco in an overtime thriller.

However, Mahomes Sr. was charged with a felony count of DWI third or more -- and he eventually received a five-year probation sentence after reaching a deal with prosecutors late in the summer.