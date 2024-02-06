Patrick Mahomes Says Dad 'Doing Good' After Arrest, 'It's A Family Matter'

Play video content CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes says his father is "doing good" following his DWI arrest ... but the Chiefs star didn't want to reveal much further about his dad's legal issues, explaining, "It's a family matter."

The quarterback opened up briefly about Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s situation while he was on the podium at Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Monday ... after he was asked twice about his pops' run-in with cops on Saturday in Texas.



He kept things short and sweet ... saying at first, "I don't really want to get into it too much, but he's doing good for whatever the situation is."

Then, he shut down the line of questioning ... adding in a follow-up, "It's a family matter. So I'll just keep it to the family. And, that's all I really have to say at this point."

As we reported, Mahomes Sr. was booked on a charge of driving while impaired over the weekend after authorities claimed he showed signs of being intoxicated during a routine traffic stop in Tyler.

Authorities wrote in police documents that Mahomes Sr. admitted to having "a few beers while watching a game at a local bar" before getting behind the wheel. They added he also had an open 16-ounce can of Coors in his center console.

It's Mahomes Sr.'s third DWI -- and if he's convicted this time, he's facing up to 10 years behind bars.