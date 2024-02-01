Patrick Mahomes Cracks 'Dad Bod' Joke After Shirtless Video Goes Viral

Play video content The CW / Inside The NFL

Patrick Mahomes is an inspiration to dad bods all over the world ... 'cause the NFL superstar hilariously defended his physique after a video of the shirtless quarterback went viral this week.

The two-time Super Bowl champ's appearance was put under the microscope when the NFL shared footage of the Chiefs' locker room celebration following Sunday's AFC Championship Game ... with many pointing out Mahomes' tummy.

While the dude isn't overweight by any means, some on social media seemingly expected him to be a bit more shredded ... considering he is one of the greatest athletes on the planet.

The 28-year-old took all the chatter in stride ... while playfully calling out the NFL for posting the vid for all to see in the first place.

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?," Mahomes jokingly said on his account. "🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN"

"Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL 🤣🤣🤣"

Of course, Mahomes is a happy father of two -- 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, and 1-year-old son, Bronze -- so there's a good chance he's had to pause some workouts to look after the youngins.

Many supporters -- most likely fellow dad bods -- defended Mahomes' dropped top look ... and some pointed out other legends like Tom Brady and Eli Manning have had success without resembling Greek gods.

No shame Pat, that's just the look of a multiple Super Bowl MVP winner 😂