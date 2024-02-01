Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Patrick Mahomes Cracks 'Dad Bod' Joke After Shirtless Video Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes Hell Yeah, I Got A Dad Bod ... I Got Kids!!!

2/1/2024 8:38 AM PT
DAD BOD INSPO
The CW / Inside The NFL

Patrick Mahomes is an inspiration to dad bods all over the world ... 'cause the NFL superstar hilariously defended his physique after a video of the shirtless quarterback went viral this week.

The two-time Super Bowl champ's appearance was put under the microscope when the NFL shared footage of the Chiefs' locker room celebration following Sunday's AFC Championship Game ... with many pointing out Mahomes' tummy.

Patrick Mahomes On The Field
Launch Gallery
Patrick Mahomes On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

While the dude isn't overweight by any means, some on social media seemingly expected him to be a bit more shredded ... considering he is one of the greatest athletes on the planet.

The 28-year-old took all the chatter in stride ... while playfully calling out the NFL for posting the vid for all to see in the first place.

Patrick Mahomes Shirtless Shots
Launch Gallery
Patrick Mahomes Shirtless Shots Launch Gallery

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?," Mahomes jokingly said on his account. "🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN"

"Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL 🤣🤣🤣"

patrick mahomes, brittany with his kids

Of course, Mahomes is a happy father of two -- 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, and 1-year-old son, Bronze -- so there's a good chance he's had to pause some workouts to look after the youngins.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Many supporters -- most likely fellow dad bods -- defended Mahomes' dropped top look ... and some pointed out other legends like Tom Brady and Eli Manning have had success without resembling Greek gods.

Chiefs Kingdom probably doesn't give a flying you-know-what about Mahomes' weight ... as long as he keeps dominating on the football field.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later