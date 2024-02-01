Patrick Mahomes' Teammate Calls QB 'Probably The Best Player In NFL History'

Play video content TMZ sports

Move over, Tom Brady ... Patrick Mahomes' teammate, Justin Reid, says the Chiefs star is making a real-deal run at the NFL's GOAT title!!

In fact, the Kansas City defensive back tells TMZ Sports his quarterback might already have supplanted TB12 for the honor!!

"The guy is a Hall of Famer," Reid said of Mahomes. "First ballot. Probably the best player in NFL history. And he just keeps getting better."

Reid gushed over Mahomes just days after the 28-year-old signal-caller helped the Chiefs beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game ... saying point blank he and his squadmates never think they're out of a game as long as Mahomes is under center.

"You can be down 24," he told us. "You can be up 15. Whatever it is -- as long as Fifteen has the ball in his hands, you know you've got a shot to win."

Reid obviously has a little bias -- after all, Mahomes might help earn his second Super Bowl ring next week -- but he might not be wrong.

Pat is about to make his FOURTH trip to the Super Bowl in his sixth season as a starter -- and with two MVPs and six Pro Bowl honors already on his resume ... he'd almost certainly have a bust in Canton in five years if he retired following next week's big game.

Reid also had a bunch of other complimentary things to say about his team ... including kind words for his defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo.

Reid said the assistant coach "really cares" about his players ... and he loves him so much, he's actually created "In Spags We Trust" tees, which he's selling for a good cause.