Ravens' Justin Tucker Addresses Pregame Spat With Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes

Justin Tucker just opened up about the tiff he got into with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes before their game on Sunday ... downplaying the incident, while calling it all "kind of silly."

The Chiefs stars had big beef with JT just before the AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, after he placed his helmet and kicking balls near their warm ups. Kelce actually got so heated during the moment, he kicked Tucker's stuff ... before hurling his helmet.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024 @JamesPalmerTV

On Monday, the Ravens star was asked about the encounter ... and he said it was unlike anything he had ever experienced in his 12-year career. But, he did seem to say he wasn't taking anything too personal.

"I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some drop backs," Tucker said. "He asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet. I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way -- at least I thought it was enough out of the way. And then Travis comes over and he just kicks my stuff, and he throws my helmet."

"I just thought it was all just some gamesmanship, all in good fun but they seemed to be taking it a little more seriously."

Tucker added he's now ready to put the whole thing behind them.