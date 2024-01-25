Travis Kelce Lands Subway Endorsement, Stars In Commercial With Patrick Mahomes

Great news for people who can't get enough of Travis Kelce -- the Kansas City Chiefs tight end just landed yet another commercial ... teaming up with Patrick Mahomes to sell some sammiches.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend shared his latest ad campaign with Subway on Thursday ... a short clip that primarily focuses on the superstar quarterback raving about pairing subs with the chain's new footlong cookie.

Mahomes addresses the camera in the spot ... saying, "There's nothing better than a Subway series footlong -- except when you add a new footlong sidekick."

"This might be my favorite sidekick ever," the two-time Super Bowl MVP adds ... as the camera cuts to Travis, who's clearly jealous of being replaced by a snack.

Mahomes and Kelce are one of the most dominant duos in NFL history -- they even broke Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's career record with 16 postseason touchdowns this past weekend ... so the ad couldn't come at a more relevant time.

The Subway partnership adds to Kelce's growing list of endorsements he's landed after becoming a household name ... joining companies like Experian, Pfizer and State Farm who have used him in commercials over the past year.

In fact, Kelce also joined Mahomes for an ad with the insurance giant last year ... so they've really liked the idea of packaging themselves together lately.

It's been an incredible ride for the Ohio native -- he's won two Super Bowls, hosted "Saturday Night Live" and is dating the biggest star on the planet.