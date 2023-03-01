Travis Kelce Channels Indiana Jones For Saturday Night Live Hosting Promo

Travis Kelce might be a Chief, but he turned into a Raider (of the Lost Ark) for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig ... channeling his inner Indiana Jones for a hilarious promo!!!

The superstar NFL tight end is testing out his comedic chops for the sketch comedy show this weekend ... and he's already proving he'll do whatever it takes to make people laugh.

Travis Kelce and the Raiders of Studio 8H pic.twitter.com/EV41Ga6jnz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2023 @nbcsnl

Kelce teamed up with Marcello Hernandez for the clip ... showing him attempting to swap out a gold SNL logo with a Lombardi trophy, à la Indy in his classic scene from the 1981 adventure flick.

There's a lot of hype around Kelce's debut -- after all, SNL alum, Taran Killam told us last year he thought the dude would be perfect for the job.

"Travis Kelce is one of the funniest, coolest dudes and a legend," Killam said.

"It's just not fair to be that strong, fast, good, charismatic, handsome and hilarious. I hate him. He's coming for my job."

The show goes down on Saturday (duh) ... and we're sure Chiefs Kingdom will be tuning in.