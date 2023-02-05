Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'SNL' Pokes Fun at Shooting Down of Chinese Spy Balloon

Saturday Night Live Now Who's Full of Hot Air?!!? Spoofs Downing of Chinese Spy Balloon

2/5/2023 6:22 AM PT

"Saturday Night Live" jumped on the Chinese spy balloon caper ... insinuating we made a way bigger deal of it that it actually was.

Chloe Fineman played MSNBC's Katy Tur, conducting an interview with Bowen Yang, who was dressed as a large spy balloon that was bobbing in the ocean.

"Well, you got me, congrats, you shot a balloon," Yang mockingly said. Fineman's response, "Wow, balloon, I'm sorry you're in the water, but thank you for speaking to us."

Yang continued, “I entertain you people for four days, and then get shot by Biden. I can’t believe that I’m Joe’s Osama!"

Earlier in the sketch, Fineman was joined on set by Keenan Thompson, playing a Pentagon official who detailed how the US shot down the spy balloon, and it's kinda hilarious.

