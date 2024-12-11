Bruins Vs. Jets Game Turns Chaotic, Three Straight Fights!

A fight with a little hockey sprinkled in ... is probably the best way to describe Tuesday's Bruins vs. Jets game in Winnipeg, 'cause there were brawls everywhere!

It's a game the Bruins would just as soon forget -- they lost 8-1 -- and when it became clear in the third period that Boston wasn't winning this one, the NHL game began to look more like UFC 311, with three consecutive fights.

The first fight involved Boston's Trent Frederic and Winnipeg's David Gustafsson ... where Gustafsson was sent to the ice after eating a right hand. The refs quickly jumped in and (temporarily) restored order.

WE GOT CHAOS IN WINNIPEG 🥊



- It took Trent Frederic ONE punch to drop David Gustafsson

- Kastelic and Stanley have a spirited tilt

- Heavyweight square-off between Zadorov and Lowry pic.twitter.com/Ad7VC9N9Qn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 11, 2024 @BR_OpenIce

Seconds later ... Jets defender Logan Stanley started going at it with Bruins center Mark Kastelic -- with MK getting the better of the second exchange.

Order was once again restored -- for the moment. But, seconds later, another fight ... this time between Nikita Zadorov and Adam Lowry -- two 6'5" dudes -- who immediately dropped their gloves, and began swingin' at one another.

The fight was even, with no one landing any haymakers.

Although the Bruins probably got the better of the Jets in terms of fighting, they didn't score enough to win the game, dropping the 6x Stanley Cup champs to a record of 15-12-3.