Paul Bissonnette Fight Suspects' Mug Shots Released

TMZ Sports has obtained the mug shots of the six men accused of scrapping with ex-NHLer Paul Bissonnette over the weekend ... and you can see, some of the dudes appeared to have bruises on their faces.

The fight, according to the Scottsdale Police Dept., went down at around 7:30 PM on Sunday at a Houston's -- as Bissonette apparently tried to calm down some men who were quarreling with restaurant staffers.

Cops say the situation escalated quickly ... and allege the half a dozen men involved in the ruckus then began attacking Bissonette. They claim the brawl got so large, it actually spilled outside of the eatery.

The Scottsdale Police Dept. said they were able to arrest the six men ... and ID'ed them on Tuesday as Henry Mesker, John Carroll, William Carroll, Danny Bradley, Edward Jennings and Sean Daley.

All six were booked on assault counts. Some were additionally booked on disorderly conduct charges. Daley was the only one accused of committing a felony.

In their mug shots, several seemed to have marks on their faces -- indicating they might have sustained some wounds in the fight.

