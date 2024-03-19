Ex-NHL Enforcer Chris Simon Dead At 52

Longtime NHL player Chris Simon -- known as one of the most ferocious and scary athletes on the ice -- has died at 52.

Simon played 15 seasons in the National Hockey League, including stops with the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, and New York Islanders where he was a feared enforcer, racking up over 100 fights and nearly 2k penalty minutes throughout his decade and a half career.

The NHL Alumni Association broke the news of Simon's death on Tuesday, saying ... "Chris was never afraid to stand up for his teammates, and played a key role in the dressing room. He was a beloved friend, father, brother, and son."

Simon's pro hockey career started in 1990 when the Philadelphia Flyers selected the Canadian native with the 25th overall pick in the NHL Draft.

CS won a Stanley Cup title with the Avalanche in 1996.

Following his successful NHL career, Chris also played in the Ontario Hockey League and Kontinental Hockey League before retiring in 2013.

Hearing early reports that former NHL player Chris Simon has passed away at the age of 52 😔



One of the toughest players ever to play the game 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dKO8leLeyu — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 19, 2024 @MissinCurfew

Simon was most known for being a dog on the ice ... and having the backs of his teammates. In fact, he was suspended eight times during his NHL career for a total of 65 games.

Unfortunately, Simon's death comes just hours after news of Konstantin Koltsov's passing ... a suspected suicide.

He was 52.