Floyd Mayweather Confronted By Anti-Israel Protesters In London

Floyd Mayweather's visit to London was derailed by an angry mob of anti-Israel protesters this week ... when the large group confronted the boxing legend outside a jewelry store.

TMZ Sports has obtained footage from the scene ... showing TBE and his Money Team bombarded by a crowd in Hatton Garden.

A rep for Mayweather tells us the confrontation was sparked by his support for Israel ... which has been documented by his many charitable efforts for the Israel Defense Forces and those affected by the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

We're told the group was spewing hate amid the altercation ... even using the N-word toward Mayweather.

There were reports Mayweather was hit by a punch during the incident ... but his rep adamantly denies he was touched.

We're told the protesters tried to intimidate Mayweather and his crew ... but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Ultimately, as the video shows, Mayweather and his security were able to bolt from the scene before any more chaos unfolded.

Mayweather has been one of the most ardent supporters of the Israeli cause ... even packing his private jet with supplies and flying it into Tel Aviv earlier this year.

There have been reports of a rise in antisemitism in the area ... with the BBC reporting there were nearly 2,000 anti-Jewish hate incidents in the UK in the first six months of 2024, with more than half occurring in the London area.