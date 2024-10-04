Floyd Mayweather Sued By Exotic Dancer Who Alleges He Slapped Her In Face

An exotic dancer who says she worked at Floyd Mayweather's gentleman's club in Las Vegas is now suing the former boxing superstar ... claiming he slapped her in the face during a dispute at the venue.

But Mayweather -- through his rep, Felton Newell -- told The Athletic this week he "vehemently denies the allegations."

The dancer, Jasmine Woodward, filed the lawsuit in Clark County, Nevada on Monday ... alleging the violent incident with Mayweather happened at his Girl Collection strip joint on April 23, 2023.

Woodward says she had just finished up a Saturday night gig and had approached Mayweather about his club's "failure to pay her for the shifts that she worked earlier in the weekend."

Mayweather, apparently upset over the ask, then allegedly "slapped her in the face in front of other dancers and customers on the floor of the Club."

In her suit, Woodward says she retreated to the club's locker room area in tears ... but Mayweather followed her. She said the two had a conversation and she explained to him how she "had a problem with how he slapped her."

"Mayweather," Woodward's attorneys wrote in the suit, "then proceeded to tell" her "she could not 'take a joke.'"

Woodward said she was later fired by the club.

Another woman, Brittany Strauss, also joined Woodward as a plaintiff in the lawsuit ... and in addition to Woodward's claim of assault and battery against Mayweather, the two also allege, among other things, the ex-pugilist's club failed to pay them minimum wages and illegally withheld some of their tips.

The two are suing Mayweather and his sister Deltricia Howard for back pay as well as unspecified damages.