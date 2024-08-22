Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis To Walk Floyd Mayweather To Ring For Gotti Fight
Justin Bieber, Lil' Wayne, and Snoop Dogg have done it ... and when boxing legend Floyd Mayweather finally returns to the ring for his scrap with John Gotti III on Saturday, there will be no lack of star power -- Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis will accompany TBE to the squared circle!
TMZ Sports has learned Edwards and Davis, NBA superstars who just won gold medals as a part of Team USA in Paris, will be in Mexico City (Money got a heroes welcome!) on August 24 for the event.
Of course, Mayweather, 50-0, and Gotti III, an MMA fighter turned boxer, previously fought in June 2023 ... but the bout was called in the 6th round after all hell broke loose in and outside the ring.
So, there's unfinished business ... and both men say they're in it to win it.
Floyd's no stranger to bringing in big celebs for the ring walk. Bieber accompanied Mayweather before his Canelo Alvarez fight in 2013. In 2015, Wayne was alongside Money. Snoop walked TBE to the ring before his fight with Ricky Hatton in 2007.
Joining the two Team USA heroes will be Davis' Lakers teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt ... who's also in town for the big event.
Mayweather's definitely hoping some of those gold medal vibes from Ant and AD rub off on him ... even if the exhibition fight doesn't count for or against his unblemished record!