Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis To Walk Floyd Mayweather To Ring For Gotti Fight

TMZ Sports has learned Edwards and Davis, NBA superstars who just won gold medals as a part of Team USA in Paris, will be in Mexico City (Money got a heroes welcome!) on August 24 for the event.

Of course, Mayweather, 50-0, and Gotti III, an MMA fighter turned boxer, previously fought in June 2023 ... but the bout was called in the 6th round after all hell broke loose in and outside the ring.

So, there's unfinished business ... and both men say they're in it to win it.

Floyd's no stranger to bringing in big celebs for the ring walk. Bieber accompanied Mayweather before his Canelo Alvarez fight in 2013. In 2015, Wayne was alongside Money. Snoop walked TBE to the ring before his fight with Ricky Hatton in 2007.

Joining the two Team USA heroes will be Davis' Lakers teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt ... who's also in town for the big event.