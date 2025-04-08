Ex-Louisville Linebacker P.J. Blue Dead at 27

Former Louisville linebacker P.J. Blue -- who was teammates with Lamar Jackson on the Cardinals -- has died at 27 years old, the school announced Tuesday.

"We are saddened by the passing of Cardinal Forever P.J. Blue," university officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones."

The cause of death was not made immediately available.

Blue joined the Cardinals roster in 2016 -- the year Jackson won his Heisman Trophy -- and redshirted. He then sat out all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL.

In 2018, he saw his first game action for Louisville ... logging snaps in 11 total contests. He ended the year with four total starts and 39 tackles.

He went on to miss the 2019 season due to another knee injury.

Prior to his time at Louisville, Blue was a high school star at Park Crossing H.S. in Alabama ... ending his career as a three-star prospect.

Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton, who also played with Blue at Louisville, mourned his former teammate's passing on Instagram -- writing, "Rest in Paradise brudda!"