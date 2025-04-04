Former NFL Linebacker Dean Wells Dead At 54 After Cancer Battle

Former NFL linebacker Dean Wells has passed away at 54 years old following a two-year battle with cancer.

One of his former teams, the Carolina Panthers, confirmed the reports of his death on Friday. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2023 ... and underwent a bone marrow transplant in May 2024.

He spoke to KSR about his fight against the disease ... saying while he was able to handle the variables on the football field, this was something he had no control over.

"Show me who to tackle and I can do that," Wells said. "This is in the doctors' hands and it's in God's hands."

Wells was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He spent six years in the Pacific Northwest before joining the Panthers in 1999, where he played for three seasons.

Over his nine-year career, he racked up 529 total tackles, two and a half sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles.

He is survived by his wife Lisa and two sons.