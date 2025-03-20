Former F1 Team Owner Eddie Jordan Dead At 76 After Cancer Battle

The Formula One community is mourning the loss of former team owner and media personality Eddie Jordan ... who passed away on Thursday after a battle with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

He was 76 years old.

Jordan's rugby club, the London Irish, announced the tragic news ... saying the team patron passed peacefully with his family at his side in Cape Town.

Jordan owned Jordan Grand Prix ... which competed in F1 from 1991 until 2005, winning four races and notably giving future seven-time champion Michael Schumacher his first opportunity.

He sold it in 2005 ... and it ultimately became the Aston Martin Aramco team that is currently run by Lawrence Stroll.

After parting ways with his organization, Jordan transitioned to TV ... maintaining a prominent role in the sport.

Jordan's wife, Marie, and four children released a statement on the loss ... saying, "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence."

"He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Close friend and current Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore also addressed the news ... saying, "Eddie was a great individual, who for decades always brought a smile to the entire F1 paddock."

"I have fond memories of the time spent on and off the track with Eddie, and his presence across the entire F1 world will be greatly missed."