Ben Stiller Praised For Cinematic Phone Footage of Knicks' Win Over Cavs

Play video content Video: Ben Stiller Goes Viral for Epic Knicks Footage

Ben Stiller was directing his ass off from his courtside seats on Thursday ... documenting the Knicks' win over the Cavs on his cell phone -- and the fans can't get enough of the results.

The actor, director and producer had his feet on the wood for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden ... and he elected to share his view with his 5 million followers.

The footage started with a slo-mo vid of a Jalen Brunson floater ... and he did a great job at tracking the action and zooming in and out with precision.

He then went regular speed for the rest of his highlight reel ... featuring a Mitchell Robinson block on a James Harden shot, adding a "Mitch said no" caption to his post -- it got three million views.

His focus was Brunson ... whether it was his own scores or dishes to Jordan Clarkson, Stiller was locked in on No. 11's great outing.

It's no surprise Stiller was all over Brunson's every move -- after all, the hooper is his phone background.

Stiller's followers appreciated his effort ... with some acknowledging the quality.

"N**** filmed this on the [Martin] Scorsese app," one user said ... with another adding, "Peep the zooms focus and all that cinematic effect on Harden just to get blocked 🚫 unreal."

Others cracked jokes ... telling the "Severance" director, "Cinematography is in your future Ben."

The folks in the Big Apple were super stoked for the 109-93 win ... including Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Martha Stewart, Jason Sudeikis, Michael J. Fox, Fat Joe and Jason Bateman, who all had seats on Celebrity Row.

Brunson celebrates with Mariska Hargitay 👏



Knicks win Game 2.

2-0 series lead in the East Finals. https://t.co/e47NEyoE68 pic.twitter.com/fYzWMfKpAx @NBA

Brunson also chopped it up with "Law & Order" Mariska Hargitay postgame ... with the two sharing a hug.

As for the star of the game, Josh Hart enjoyed some pizza after playing out of his mind with 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds.