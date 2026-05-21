WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Allegedly Batters Neighbor After Aggressive Make-Out With Girlfriend

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser landed in a heap of trouble ... after cops say he and his girlfriend couldn't keep their sex drives in check.

Kaiser (real name Marcel Barthel) was arrested Wednesday for battery after he got physical with his neighbor inside a luxury building in Orlando, Florida, where the two men live, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

The report says the incident popped off on the night of April 23, when the neighbor stepped inside an elevator along with Kaiser and the woman he was with.

As the elevator ascended, Kaiser and the woman started making out right in front of the neighbor, and their passion grew to an "uncontrollably intimate" level with their aggressive kissing, according to the report.

When they reached the 12th floor, both parties allegedly got off the elevator, and the neighbor told the couple to "please have some manners."

That comment triggered an angry response from Kaiser, who allegedly pummeled his neighbor and shoved him to the floor.

Police say Kaiser also threatened the neighbor, who later reported the alleged assault to law enforcement. Cops identified Kaiser from security footage and arrested him Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor battery.