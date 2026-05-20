Aaron Rodgers Says He Will Retire After 2026 Season

Aaron Rodgers just confirmed this is his grand finale -- the future Hall of Famer told reporters he will retire at the end of the 2026 campaign.

The four-time MVP met with the media at Steelers OTAs on Wednesday ... when he was asked straight-up if the upcoming season will be his last.

[NFL] BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is retiring after the 2026 season, per @SportsCenter. The Packers QB just made it official. pic.twitter.com/hF6a612e3I @ThePressBoxHQ

"Yes," 42-year-old Rodgers replied. "This is it, yeah."

It's a pretty surprising response from the superstar quarterback ... as he has left the NFL world wondering about his next moves over the past few years.

There was speculation whether he would hang it up or try to play for a fourth team in 2026 ... but he ultimately rejoined Pittsburgh, teaming up with his old head coach, Mike McCarthy, once again.

Regardless of what happens, Rodgers will go down as one of the best to ever throw a pigskin ... with his best years coming with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season.

He's racked up countless awards and records over 21 seasons ... and he can only add to his stats in his 22nd.